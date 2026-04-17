Six Barnala schools receive threat emails

Panic gripped parts of Barnala district after six private schools received threat via email on Thursday, prompting an anti-sabotage response by the police. Thorough checks were conducted, but nothing suspicious was found.

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Sources said initially, one school received an email mentioning the names of three schools. Subsequently, the cyber cell received another email referring to three more schools. All schools were then got vacated by the adminitration. SSP Mohd Sarfaraz Alam said, “Six schools were named in the emails, including one in the Bhadaur area. Our teams conducted precautionary searches, sanitised the school premises, and nothing suspicious was found.”

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