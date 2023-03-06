Six booked for abducting, thrashing 35-yr-old man

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 5

Six relatives of a man abducted him last night from Kandhwala Amarkot village and tortured him before handing him over to the police at Bhai Ka Kera village owing to an old enmity.

On receiving a complaint from the victim’s family, a Wahabwala police team brought Sukhdev (35) from Jhuggi Udha village here and got him admitted to the Civil Hospital today.

In a statement given to the police, Sukhdev stated that due to an old enmity, some of his relatives from Jhuggi Udha village in Muktsar district barged into his house last night and thrashed him.

When Sukhdev’s mother Kamaljit, wife Bimla and brother Sanjeev came to his rescue, they were also beaten up by their relatives.

The miscreants took the victim with them in a pick-up van to their Jhuggi Udha village and after beating him again there, handed him over to the police at Bhai Ka Kera village.

Meanwhile, Sukhdev’s relatives informed the Wahabwala police station. The police brought the victim from Bahi Ka Kera village and got him admitted to the Civil Hospital here in Abohar.

The police said after registering a case under Sections 458, 365, 368, 342, 323, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against Manjit Singh, Rakesh, Gurchand, Sidhu, Akash and Deepu Singh. The police further said an investigation had been initiated into the incident.