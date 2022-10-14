Six booked for illegal mining

Ferozepur, October 13
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amrit Singh on Thursday conducted a raid at the alleged illegal mining sites in Gurditti Wala and Boran Wali villages of Zira subdivision. The DC was accompanied by SSP Surinder Lamba and Mining Department officials.
Though nothing was recovered from the sites, fresh sign of tyres of tractor-trailers were found, indicating that illegal mining was going on in the fields. Following this, the Deputy Commissioner ordered an FIR against the land owners, Sukhwinder Kaur, wife of Karamjit Singh, Sukhwinder Kaur, wife of Mangal Singh, Daljeet Singh of Boran Wali and Yadwinder Singh of Gurditti Wala.
In another case, Gurcharan Singh of Machiwada village and Manpreet Singh of Hamadwala village were also booked at Zira police station.
