Six cellphones seized from prison inmates in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 23

In a search operation, a team of 200 police personnel, led by IGP Pardeep Yadav, seized six mobile phones from inmates of the Central Jail here today.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the surprise inspection was aimed at stemming smuggling of mobile phones and other prohibited items into the jail.

On April 15, the jail authorities had seized seven mobile phones smuggled illegally into the jail. In the past one year, around 150 mobile phones with different accessories had been recovered from the jail. The Faridkot jail houses around 2,200 inmates, including notorious gangsters.

On April 18, the police had booked eight persons, including two inmates, for allegedly trying to smuggle in narcotics and mobile accessories. In a complaint to the police, the jail authorities had claimed to have rounded up three suspects seen moving around the jail premise.