Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 19

Punjab has recorded six incidents of farm fire on September 16, a clear signal of what’s in offing in the coming two months, with farmers readying their fields for the wheat crop.

Ever since the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) has started monitoring farm fires this season starting September 15, the state has recorded six incidents on September 16.

Widespread rain across the state in the past few days has delayed paddy harvesting by 14 days, leaving farmers with a smaller window to ready their fields for winter sowing.

Amritsar witnessed all six cases and, as per past records too, the border belt comprising Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur sees early farm fires due to the short duration variety.

Officials will have their task cutout when they make efforts to curb farm fires in the Chief Minister’s home district Sangrur which is leading the chart of the districts with maximum farm fires for the past few years. In 2022, Sangrur alone saw 5,239 incidents as compared to 8,006 in 2021, to top the chart. This season, paddy was sown on 32 lakh hectares from which over 22 million tonnes of straw is expected to be generated. The state reported 52,991 incidents of fire in 2019, which increased to 76,590 in 2020 — a rise of 44.5 per cent. In 2021, the number was 71,304 in spite of spending crores on awareness drives. In 2022, Punjab saw only 49,900 farm fire cases.

“It is estimated that in 2023, about 16 million tonnes of paddy straw will be used for different purposes,” reads a PPCB report. “It is a litmus test for the state government to take steps and ensure the farm unions do not resort to stubble burning,” said political analysts. Officials confirmed that the in-situ stubble programme, started five years back, is yet to give the desired results as managing over 21 million tonnes of stubble in just 20 to 30 days is impossible.

Last year, the AAP government’s move to offer Rs 2,500 per acre, of which Rs 1,500 was to be contributed by the Centre.