Six gangsters held in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, April 25
The police have arrested six members of Shishu Gang. They were identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Sonu Vaggal; Malkeet Singh; Aman Kumar, alias Bheekhu; Rahul alias Ketty, Gurmail Singh; and Gora, alias Nanni.
SSP Charanjit Singh said the police had received the inputs that three gang members — Manpreet, Malkeet and Aman — were moving around in a Swift car in the city.
“Following the tip-off, the police nabbed the accused. The police recovered one country-made pistol and one .12 bore gun along with 21 cartridges from Manpreet, one country-made pistol from Malkeet and one pistol from Aman,” he said.
He said the police separately arrested three other members of the gang near Dev Raj Polytechnic College situated on the Ferozepur-Moga road. They have been identified as Rahul, Gora and Gurmail Singh. —
