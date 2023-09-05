Six held with 1.2 kg heroin, Rs 1.1 cr drug money seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

The Tarn Taran police busted a drug and hawala racket and seized 1.2 kg heroin and Rs 1.14 crore drug money from the six accused.

Racket members include three brothers, who are natives of Madhya Pradesh and were currently based in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

The arrested persons have been identified as Lovejit Singh, alias Lovepreet Singh, and Sukhwinder Singh of Panjwar village, Sukhmanjit Singh of Haer village in Amritsar, Shashank Wadhwan and his two brothers, Abhishek Wadhwan and Neeraj Wadhwan from Madhya Pradesh.

While Shashank was staying presently in Amritsar, Abhishek and Neeraj were based in Chandigarh and Ludhiana, respectively.

Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigations) said the police had received a tip-off that Lovejit and Sukhwinder were involved in cross-border drugs and arms smuggling.

#Madhya Pradesh #Tarn Taran