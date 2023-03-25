Six held with 100-ltr hooch

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Nearly 300 police officers on Thursday conducted a search operation in Midda village of Lambi Assembly segment and arrested six persons, including three women and seized 548 sedative pills and 100-litre hooch. TNS

Tablets seized, one arrested

Sangrur: The police have arrested a woman and confiscated 348 habit-forming tablets from her possession. “We have arrested Jaswinder Kaur and have started further investigations,” said ASI Narinder Singh. TNS

Four-year-old girl drowns

Abohar: A four-year-old girl, Manjit Kaur, drowned on Thursday evening as she slipped into a water reservoir in Killianwali village. She had gone after her mother Paramjit Kaur, who had gone to the neighbouring house to collect water for drinking. OC

Sandhwan’s tips for students

Chandigarh: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan encouraged the youth to increase their involvement in the democratic process. Addressing students in Bathinda district, he said it was necessary for the progress of the country.