 Amritsar: Six held with drugs, three rifles, Rs 5 lakh : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Amritsar: Six held with drugs, three rifles, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar: Six held with drugs, three rifles, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar: Six held with drugs, three rifles, Rs 5 lakh

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 30

With the arrest of six persons, the Amritsar police today claimed to have busted a drug network that received contraband from across the border and sold it in the city as well as in the rural belt.

The police seized 1kg heroin, 500gm ICE, also known as party drug (methamphetamine), around Rs 4.95 lakh of drug money and three .12 bore rifles from their possession. The police seized gold jewellery, two vehicles and nine mobile phones from them.

Narcotics, drone recovered

  • In separate incidents, security agencies recovered a Chinese drone and a packet containing 522 grams of narcotics near the International Border in Punjab on Sunday.
  • While patrolling ahead of the border fence in the Ferozepur sector, BSF troops found a suspicious object lying in the fields near Kalu Wala village that was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape with a small torch and a nylon loop attached to it that contained heroin.
  • A joint search was carried out by the BSF and the Punjab Police in Tarn Taran during which a drone was recovered from the adjacent fields. — TNS

According to Amritsar police chief Satinder Singh, the accused were in contact with a UK-based gangster Gopi who had provided weapons to them.

Those arrested were identified as Yuvraj Singh of Dhanoe Kalan village, Ranjit Singh of Bhagwanpura in Bhikhiwind, Prabhjit Singh and Jagroop Singh of Dhingra Colony in Mahal village and Mangal Singh alias Mithu and Akashdeep Singh of border village Rajatal. “Mithu had links with Pakistan-based notorious drug peddler Kalu Chairman and got the narcotics from him with the help of drones,” said the SSP.

The SSP said the accused used to supply drugs to Khairabad, Dhingra Colony, Mahal village, Meerakot, Kamboh and different parts of the city area, including Chheharta. He said their links were being looked into. He said their properties were also being identified which would be frozen.

Ranjit had four NDPS cases against him in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Mohali while Jagroop had one case under the NDPS and Arms Act.

