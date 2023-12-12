Six injured in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 11

Six persons of Ratta Khera village were injured when the tempo they were traveling in overturned. There were 11 passengers in the vehicle, of which tempo driver Babbu, his wife Rajwinder Kaur, Seema, Karamjit Kaur, Balwinder Kaur and Shamsher Singh were injured. All were admitted to the Civil hospital here.

Earlier, on December 7, a dozen other were injured near Maujgarh village, 21km from here on the Abohar-Sriganganagar stretch of NH-62.

