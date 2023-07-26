Abohar: Six jailed for 'attacking' cops

Abohar, July 25
A local court sent six people to jail for allegedly assaulting cops in Gumjal village on Friday. Three persons, including two police constables, were injured during a clash in the village when they had come to disperse protesters.
In a case registered at Khuiyansarwer police station under Sections 307, 332, 333, 353, 186, 148 and 149 IPC on the complaint of Kallarkhera police chowki in-charge Manjit Singh, the police had named Ram Pratap, his son Surinder Kumar, wife Bimala, daughter-in-law Priyanka, Harchand, his wife Bhagwanti, son Sunil Kumar, brothers Kundan Lal, Ravinder Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and another relative Pushpa w/o Manjinder Kumar.
Village resident Harchand, during his treatment at the hospital here, had said that a land dispute between his brothers Ram Pratap and Kundan led to the clash. He said Pratap was denying a passage to Kundan to the latter’s piece of land.
Harchand had said that Kundan had recently filed a complaint at the Khuiyansarwer police station but the police were favouring Ram Pratap. Kundan and others on Friday staged a dharna in protest against the police ‘colluding’ with Pratap. Police officials reached the spot and allegedly used force to end the protest.
