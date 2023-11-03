Six killed in road mishap

Sangrur, November 2
Six persons were killed after their car met with an accident on Mehla Chowk last night.
Chhajli SHO Parteek Jindal said the deceased had been identified as Neeraj Singla, his son Madhav Singla (4), Lalit Bansal, Devesh Jindal, Deepak Jindal and Vijay Kumar. He said they had registered a case against truck driver Khema Ram, who was on the run.
The SHO said the deceased were heading back home after paying obeisance at a shrine in Malerkotla.
