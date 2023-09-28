Six Mansa jail officials suspended

Tribune News Service

Mansa, September 27

The Prisons Department today suspended six officials, including two Assistant Superintendents, and four jail warders of the Mansa jail, for allegedly “supplying drugs” to inmates.

Subhash Kumar Arora, who was released from the Mansa jail a few weeks ago, had informed the media that prisoners could get the drugs delivered to them by paying bribe to the jail officials.

A letter issued by ADGP Arunpal Singh states that Mansa Jail Assistant Superintendents Bhivam Tej Singla and Kuljit Singh, besides warders Nirmal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sukhwant Singh and Harpreet Singh had been suspended.

#Mansa