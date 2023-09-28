Six Mansa jail officials suspended

Mansa, September 27
The Prisons Department today suspended six officials, including two Assistant Superintendents, and four jail warders of the Mansa jail, for allegedly “supplying drugs” to inmates.
Subhash Kumar Arora, who was released from the Mansa jail a few weeks ago, had informed the media that prisoners could get the drugs delivered to them by paying bribe to the jail officials.
A letter issued by ADGP Arunpal Singh states that Mansa Jail Assistant Superintendents Bhivam Tej Singla and Kuljit Singh, besides warders Nirmal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sukhwant Singh and Harpreet Singh had been suspended.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...