Six members of Kang gang held with pistols

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

The Khanna police today busted a module of the Lovejeet Kang gang, which was involved in demanding extortion from residents of the state and arrested six of its members.

The police seized 13 weapons, 11 magazines, three live cartridges and two vehicles from the gang members. Kang, currently residing in the US, was booked by the Kapurthala police in January this year when he had demanded Rs 3 crore from an NRI after kidnapping the NRI’s father.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal and SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain addressed a press conference regarding the matter today.

Kondal said that on February 26, accused Davinder Singh, alias Bunty, and Karanjot Singh alias, Nona, were arrested in Alaud village along with four pistols, four magazines.

During the interrogation of the accused, it came to light that all of them were acting on the directions of Kang, who had instructed them to abduct earmarked targets and demand ransom worth several crores, the SSP added.

Subsequently, Kohinoor Singh, alias Titu, and Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, were also arrested. On February 27, one pistol, one magazine and three live rounds were seized from the duo.

The SSP said that on March 3, an accused, Balkaran Singh, was also arrested in the case and two country-made pistols were seized him. On March 4, Kamaljit Singh, alias Cam, was arrested with four pistols and six magazines.

Further, on March 9, two more pistols with two magazines were seized from Kohinoor Singh.

“The gang had plans to kidnap an NRI and a son of a rich businessman from Punjab. A recce was also done by the gang members, but their timely arrest prevented the crime. The persons who were targeted have been alerted,” said the SSP.