DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Six Mohali AFPI alumni graduate from National Defence Academy

Six Mohali AFPI alumni graduate from National Defence Academy

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:16 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Six cadets from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute graduated from the National Defence Academy.
Advertisement

Six alumni from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakvasla, on Sunday on the completion of their three-year training course. They would now be proceeding for pre-commission training to the respective service academies they have opted for.

Advertisement

The cadets are Gurkaran Singh from Mohali, Harmanveer Singh from Muktsar, Arjun Singh Toor from Ludhiana, Rhythm Mahajan from Pathankot, Akshansh Aggarwal from Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurjyot Singh from Sangrur. They underwent training at the AFPI during the pandemic.

Advertisement

AFPI director Major General Ajay H Chauhan (retd) said 15 cadets were awaiting call letters to join the NDA and other training academies for courses commencing in December 2025, and 47 who had cleared the written exam would soon be proceeding for their Service Selection Board interviews.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts