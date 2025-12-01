Six Mohali AFPI alumni graduate from National Defence Academy

Six alumni from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakvasla, on Sunday on the completion of their three-year training course. They would now be proceeding for pre-commission training to the respective service academies they have opted for.

Advertisement

The cadets are Gurkaran Singh from Mohali, Harmanveer Singh from Muktsar, Arjun Singh Toor from Ludhiana, Rhythm Mahajan from Pathankot, Akshansh Aggarwal from Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurjyot Singh from Sangrur. They underwent training at the AFPI during the pandemic.

Advertisement

AFPI director Major General Ajay H Chauhan (retd) said 15 cadets were awaiting call letters to join the NDA and other training academies for courses commencing in December 2025, and 47 who had cleared the written exam would soon be proceeding for their Service Selection Board interviews.