Six-month industrial training mandatory for diploma students in Punjab

The State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training has made six months of industrial training mandatory for diploma students enrolled in six engineering courses across 26 government and 61 private polytechnic colleges. The programme will cover final-semester students from January to June, with a minimum 90 per cent attendance required for assessment. The courses include Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering.

The programme was approved at the 43rd meeting of the board’s Academic Committee in June and will apply to existing batches enrolled in the six courses.

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Senior board officials said longer industry exposure was necessary as most diploma students join polytechnic courses after Class 10 and require greater practical understanding of industrial work, technical tools, safety practices and workplace environment.

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Officials said the six courses were initially selected because they have the highest enrolment and are offered widely across polytechnic colleges. The board plans to extend the programme to other diploma courses in the second phase. At present, 26 diploma-level courses are offered in polytechnics across the state.

Dr Jagroop Singh, principal of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, said students earlier underwent one month of industrial training after the fourth semester, which was insufficient for meaningful practical exposure.

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“Industry also found it inadequate to impart technical skills to students within a month. The board has now made industrial training part of the curriculum, giving final-semester students an entire semester to gain practical experience,” he said.

The board has directed colleges to place students in organisations involved in production, manufacturing, engineering services, technology solutions and other technical operations related to their respective disciplines.

The board is also planning financial assistance of up to Rs 5,000 per month towards travel and other expenses, particularly where industries do not provide stipends. For instance, if an industry pays Rs 3,000, the board would provide the remaining Rs 2,000.

The department will also facilitate state and regional partnerships between polytechnics and organisations, particularly in districts with limited industrial opportunities.