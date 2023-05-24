Six more nabbed in orchard relief scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The Vigilance Bureau arrested six more persons on Tuesday in the illegal compensation scam involving planting of guava trees in Bakarpur village, SAS Nagar district.

The arrested persons, three men and three women, got compensation worth crores of rupees from the state government through illegal means during the land acquisition in the village. So far, 15 accused have been arrested.

A VB spokesperson said the arrested persons include Sunita Gupta, wife of PD Gupta, her son Gaurav Kansal, both residents of House No 199, Sector 18, Chandigarh; Gurminder Singh and Harminder Singh, their mother Sukhraj Kaur, besides Amrik Kaur, widow of Daljit Singh, all residents of Bakarpur village.

He said during the investigation, the VB had obtained documentary records from the Department of Revenue, Land Acquisition Collector, GMADA, Sub-Registrar Mohali, Horticulture, etc, and analysed these for the roles and action of the beneficiaries. They had cause significant losses to the exchequer in connivance with some officials of different departments.

The spokesperson added that during the probe, it was found that PD Gupta, his wife and their two sons Gaurav and Abhishek purchased one acre in Bakarpur village in 2018 with each member having an equal share.

During the acquisition process, they fraudulently claimed compensation of approximately Rs 1 crore by falsely asserting that a guava orchard had been planted on the land since 2016.

Similarly, Gurminder Singh and Harminder Singh, both sons of Amar Singh, along with their mother Sukhraj Kaur, also fraudulently claimed a compensation of Rs 1.84 crore each in collusion with officials from the Revenue and Horticulture departments.