Six of Malout family, relative attempt suicide

Muktsar, September 19
A man, his wife, their four daughters and a woman relative allegedly attempted suicide by taking poison at their house in Malout today. The police said during the preliminary investigation, it came to light that they took this step due to a family dispute.
Madan Lal (46), his 40-year-old wife, their daughters, aged 18, 14, 12 and 8, and their 38-year-old relative tried to end their lives.
They were taken to the Civil Hospital at Malout from where they were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. The police said the condition of all of them was stable.
The police said a case would be registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...