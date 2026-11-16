Punjab cop’s suspicious death takes toll to 6 this year; BJP slams AAP over law and order

The suspicious death of Head Constable Vinod Kumar in Gurdaspur, which his family alleges was a murder, would make him the sixth Punjab Policeman to be killed this year, while two others have survived attacks. The BJP on Monday used the case to target the AAP government over the law-and-order situation in the state.

Kumar's body was found near the Maan Kaur bypass in Gurdaspur, officials said. His family said he was posted on wireless duty at Sujanpur in Pathankot and had called his brother on Sunday evening to say that he was waiting at the bypass.

His brother could not find him there, and the body was found on the roadside around 1 am. The family suspects that he was shot, but Gurdaspur SSP Aditya said the claim of a gunshot wound had not yet been confirmed. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation has been launched.

Five policemen have been killed in targeted attacks since February. The first attack took place on February 22, when ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar were found dead with bullet wounds at the Adhian outpost near the International Border in Gurdaspur. A Pakistan-linked outfit claimed responsibility in a social media post, but the claim remained unverified.

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ASI Joga Singh was shot dead in Majitha in May. ASI Harjit Singh was killed near the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on the night of September 17-18. In October, ASI Iqbal Singh was shot dead on Lauhka Road in Tarn Taran district while returning home from duty. A purported social media post by foreign-based gangsters claimed responsibility for the killing.

BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon termed Kumar's death "deeply tragic and alarming" and demanded an impartial probe and the immediate arrest of those responsible. "When the state's protectors, the police personnel themselves, are anxious about their own safety, who will guarantee the security of ordinary citizens?" he asked.

Dhillon also cited attacks on police stations and posts in previous years, saying that nearly two dozen incidents targeting police personnel and police stations had been reported in the recent past. In December 2024, grenades targeted the Majitha and Islamabad police stations, as well as posts in Batala and Gurdaspur.

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Gumtala in Amritsar was targeted in January 2025, followed by the Fatehgarh Churian bypass post in February 2025. In April 2025, an RPG attack on the Qila Lal Singh police station was investigated by the NIA.

He also pointed to a daylight carjacking at gunpoint on the National Highway in Pathankot. "Robberies and snatchings are taking place openly across the state," he said.