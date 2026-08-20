DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 'Skipped CWC meet for exam,' says Channi; here's what he is studying at Chandigarh's Panjab University

'Skipped CWC meet for exam,' says Channi; here's what he is studying at Chandigarh's Panjab University

The meeting of the CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, was held in Delhi on Wednesday

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:44 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Charanjit Singh Channi, former CM, Punjab. Images: X and Tribune photo
Advertisement

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said the party high command allowed him to skip the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting as he was to appear in an examination at Panjab University here.

Advertisement

The meeting of the CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, was held in Delhi on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states were among the senior party leaders who attended the marathon meeting held in the aftermath of the students' agitation on paper leaks and the Ram temple donations row.

Advertisement

Channi, who is the sitting MP from Jalandhar, holds a PhD in political science from Panjab University and is currently pursuing a master's degree in public administration. He has also expressed interest in further research in the area of public policy reforms.

Replying to a question on skipping the CWC meeting, Channi said, "I had sought written permission from the party high command saying that I won't be able to attend the meeting on Wednesday."

Advertisement

"Had I missed my paper, my degree would have got delayed by a year. And due to this, the research work, which I want to pursue, would have also got delayed," he told reporters on the Panjab University campus here.

Speaking about the master's course, Channi said, "Today was my last exam of Masters in Public Administration. I want to undertake research in policy reforms and will pursue a PhD programme in this regard from Panjab University here".

"My subject will be how reforms can be brought in policy and put Punjab on the development track," he said, adding that he has been studying for the past four and a half years.

Expressing confidence that Congress would form the next government, he said they would bring such reforms that a government employee would not be able to indulge in corruption.

He also spoke about free education and free health for people if the Congress forms the next government in the state.

"When Congress forms the government, we will implement this model," Channi added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts