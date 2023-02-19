 Skipped trial, accused not eligible to challenge PO order, rules High Court : The Tribune India

Skipped trial, accused not eligible to challenge PO order, rules High Court

Skipped trial, accused not eligible to challenge PO order, rules High Court

Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 18

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an accused, who disengages himself from the trial despite its knowledge and makes a mockery of law, is not entitled to seek the quashing of criminal proceedings.

The assertion by Justice Namit Kumar of the high court came in a case where an accused in a cheque-bounce case intentionally evaded the service of summons, besides bailable and non-bailable warrants, before being declared a proclaimed offender in October last year.

Court’s opinion

The court is of the opinion that a proclaimed offender, who had failed to associate with the trial proceedings despite knowledge, is not entitled to seek quashing of criminal proceedings. —Justice Namit Kumar

The matter was placed before Justice Kumar after the petitioner-accused approached the court for quashing the order dated October 19, 2022, passed by the Gurdaspur Judicial Magistrate First Class, declaring him a proclaimed offender in the proceedings arising from a complaint under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Taking up the matter, Justice Kumar observed the trial court after declaring the accused proclaimed offender fixed the case for filing the list of his properties for attaching the same. The case was now fixed for April before the trial court for the purpose.

Justice Kumar asserted it was clear that the petitioner had misused the process of law and evaded the service of summons, besides bailable and non-bailable warrants, intentionally and deliberately. As such, he was rightly been declared a PO.

Refusing to accept his counsel’s contention that the petitioner was unaware of the court procedure, Justice Kumar asserted he was a law student, pursuing LLB course. A comparative analysis of the facts would reveal that the petitioner voluntarily disengaged himself from the trial proceedings and made a mockery of law.

Justice Kumar added it had been held by the high courts and the Supreme Court that the inherent powers were to be used sparingly and with circumspection. These could not be exercised in a routine manner, much less for the convenience of the accused.

Making it clear that the conduct of the petitioner-accused was to be accorded importance, Justice Kumar added: “The court is of the opinion that a proclaimed offender, who failed to associate with the trial proceedings despite knowledge, is not entitled to invoke the inherent powers of this court to seek quashing of criminal proceedings”.

Holding the petition to be without merits, Justice Kumar dismissed the same keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, the petitioner’s conduct and settled proposition of law. “This court is not inclined to invoke its jurisdiction under Section 482 CrPC,” Justice Kumar concluded.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at MP's Kuno National Park

2
Delhi

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

3
Nation

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

4
Entertainment

'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack

5
Nation

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case on Sunday

6
Punjab

BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons

7
Nation

Sahil Gehlot's father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case

8
Punjab

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

9
Lifestyle

Special scripts written for Amitabh Bachchan but not ageing lady actors, says veteran actress Sharmila Tagore

10
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli claps in excitement after receiving food package in dressing room, netizens sure it was ‘Chhole Bhature’ from his favourite outlet in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

Centre to clear entire GST dues worth ~16,982 crore to states

Centre to clear entire GST dues worth Rs 16,982 crore to states

Cuts tax on liquid jaggery, rationalises fee for delayed fil...

Soros opinionated, dangerous: EAM

Soros opinionated, dangerous: EAM

Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav

Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav

Day later, addresses party cadre

12 more cheetahs from S Africa find home in Kuno Park; count 20

12 more cheetahs from S Africa find home in Kuno Park; count 20

~120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border

Rs 120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border


Cities

View All

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth ~2 cr

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Bank robbery: Six detained, probe on

Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Rise in mercury worries farmers

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Three youths kill friend in Phillaur

Loss of tree cover worries Nurmahal block residents

Ahead of polls, Punjab Minister stresses EWS housing scheme

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Prayers, fasts mark Mahashivratri in Ludhiana dist

Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Sunday market spells chaos, residents fume

Sunday market spells chaos in Patiala, residents fume

Webinar on scholarships