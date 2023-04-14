SKM gives call for 4-hour ‘rail roko’ on April 18

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 13

The ‘Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’ (SKM) today announced that farmers across the state would hold a four-hour ‘rail roko’ agitation on April 18 in protest against the price cut imposed on damaged wheat crop and harassment of farmers by the Punjab Government in the name of compensation for crop losses.

The protest would be staged from noon to 4 pm. During a meeting of the SKM state committee held under the leadership of Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, Binder Singh Golewala and Hardev Singh Sandhu, it was observed that the NDA government at the Centre was vindictive against the suffering of farmers due to their year-long agitation against three controversial farm laws at the Delhi border.

The SKM leaders asserted, “Rather than coming to the rescue of farmers, who suffered losses to standing crops due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm, the government has inflicted another blow in the shape of a price cut upto Rs 32.50 per quintal on discoloured wheat crop to be purchased by procurement agencies.”

Wheat procurement

Today’s arrival 3.17 lmt

Total arrival 6.47 lmt

Today’s purchase 2.55 lmt

Total purchase 4.51 lmt

Unsold 1.96 lmt

Lifted 0.29 lmt

Unlifted 4.22 lmt