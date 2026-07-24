DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / SKM lends support to students’ stir, calls meet tomorrow

SKM lends support to students’ stir, calls meet tomorrow

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided to extend support to the ongoing student protests in Delhi, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). A meeting of the SKM unions has been called in Ludhiana on Saturday to decide the extent and manner of backing the agitation.

Advertisement

Senior SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said representatives of all unions would attend the meeting. “Among other challenges before the agriculture sector, a formal decision on extending support to students will be taken,” he said.

Advertisement

This move marks a shift from the SKM’s earlier stance of remaining apolitical. In 2022, some constituent unions contested the Punjab Assembly elections, but regrouped later, agreeing not to enter politics. SKM leaders now stress they are supporting the students’ cause, not a political party.

Advertisement

Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala said, “Everyone is concerned about these youth. They are only seeking accountability in competitive examinations, which is imperative for their secure future.”

Rajewal said the protests were not just about the NEET paper leak, but also about job opportunities and broader issues ignored by political parties. He accused the government of prioritising corporate interests over people’s needs and warned that agriculture was being offered “on a platter” to the US under the proposed Indo-US trade deal.

Advertisement

The Ludhiana meeting will also discuss SKM’s strategy against the trade deal and its demand for Punjab’s share of river waters under riparian rights.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts