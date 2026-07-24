SKM lends support to students’ stir, calls meet tomorrow

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided to extend support to the ongoing student protests in Delhi, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). A meeting of the SKM unions has been called in Ludhiana on Saturday to decide the extent and manner of backing the agitation.

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Senior SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said representatives of all unions would attend the meeting. “Among other challenges before the agriculture sector, a formal decision on extending support to students will be taken,” he said.

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This move marks a shift from the SKM’s earlier stance of remaining apolitical. In 2022, some constituent unions contested the Punjab Assembly elections, but regrouped later, agreeing not to enter politics. SKM leaders now stress they are supporting the students’ cause, not a political party.

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Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala said, “Everyone is concerned about these youth. They are only seeking accountability in competitive examinations, which is imperative for their secure future.”

Rajewal said the protests were not just about the NEET paper leak, but also about job opportunities and broader issues ignored by political parties. He accused the government of prioritising corporate interests over people’s needs and warned that agriculture was being offered “on a platter” to the US under the proposed Indo-US trade deal.

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The Ludhiana meeting will also discuss SKM’s strategy against the trade deal and its demand for Punjab’s share of river waters under riparian rights.