SKM's protest against Centre on March 13

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 7

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold protests against the anti-farmer policies of the Central Government on March 13 in Punjab and on March 20 in Delhi.

The effigies of the Union Government would be burnt in front of DC offices in the state, said Satnam Singh Behru, national president of Bhartiya Kisan Manch.

Addressing media after presiding over a meeting of his outfit here yesterday, Behru said the CBI had been conducting raids against farmers so that they may not raise their voice against the policies of the government.

He said even in the past whenever the raids were conducted against farm union leaders, nothing incriminating was found.

He said farmers would not be cowed down all these suppressive measures and they would continue to raise their voice against the unjust policies of the government.

He said the farm leaders had decided to oppose the Centre, by holding protests at district headquarters on March 13 and a dharna would be organised at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 20.

#fatehgarh sahib #samyukt kisan morcha