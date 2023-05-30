Slain singer’s fans take out candle march

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 29

A large numbers of Sidhu Moosewala’s fans participated in a candle march on his first death anniversary here this evening. Slain singer’s mother Charan Kaur and his uncle Chamkaur Singh led the march.

His fans were seen carrying placards demanding justice. They were raising slogans “Sidhu bai zindabad, Moosewala bai zindabad” and “Justice for Sidhu”.

Addressing the gathering, Charan Kaur said, “The government claims to have arrested a number of persons in the case, but we want to see the mastermind behind the bars.” She appealed to the singer’s fans not to raise slogans against anyone.

Moosewala’s uncle Chamkaur Singh said, “One year has passed. The government claims that 5-6 persons hired for the crime have been arrested, but we want to see behind bars the persons who planned the murder.”

Charan Kaur was inconsolable when she reached the cremation spot in front of the Moosewala’s statue to pay tribute to him on his first death anniversary at Musa village in Mansa district today.

She cried remembering her son. Standing in front of his statue, she said, “One year has passed since you left us, but we have not got justice so far.”

She attended the bhog of Sukhmani Sahib path organised by villagers at the Musa village gurdwara. Later, a blood donation camp was also organised in memory of the slain singer. A large numbers of Moosewala’s fans visited his house and the cremation spot to pay tribute to him.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 last year.