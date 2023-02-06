Slight respite from cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, February 6
The minimum temperature rose a few notches above normal in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, giving some respite from cold weather conditions.
Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal while Ludhiana's low was 9.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, according to a report of the meteorological department here.
Among other places, Patiala, Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their minimum temperatures of 9.7, 13.1, 12.2 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Chandigarh recorded a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius, up by four degrees above normal.
In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala's minimum settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal while Hisar's low was 10 degrees Celsius.
Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 8, 8.5, 10.4, 9.6 and 12.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Powerful earthquake kills more than 1,300 people in Turkey, Syria
Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and ...
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against appointment of lawyer LCV Gowri as Madras High Court judge
Some purported statements of the lawyer, allegedly against M...
AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor
The municipal House fails to elect a mayor on Monday after a...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice
Dares the party to take whatever action it deems fit against...