Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 19

With only one Doaba MLA finding place in the newly formed Cabinet of the AAP government, the development hasn’t gone down well with the Opposition parties. While some have termed it bias against Doaba, others have called the decision “against the spirit of Punjabiyat”.

While there were three Doaba ministers in the Channi government (Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh and Urmar legislator Sangat Singh Gilzian), the Capt Amarinder Cabinet had two — then Hoshiarpur MLA Sham Sunder Arora and Rana Gurjit Singh.

SAD’s Gurpartap Wadala said: “There is a clear bias against Doaba. The party has found only one face from Doaba fit to represent Punjab.”

BJP leader KD Bhandari said: “Jalandhar is an important city. Of four MLAs, not even one has been included.” —