Small cold stores sought in Punjab villages

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, June 14
Inadequate small cold storage facilities in rural areas is leading to losses for vegetables growers as keeping their produce in big cold stores costs them high rents. The transportation of crops from villages to big cities is also an issue due to which they sell their produce at a low cost.
Ram Singh of Bhaini Bagha village in Mansa says, “Our area has high cultivation of capsicum and watermelon, but the prices of capsicum crashed to Rs 2.50 per kg from Rs 23-24 last year. It could be addressed only when growers get some control over the supply line through the cold storage facility.”
Another vegetable grower Gurdeep Singh of Bathinda says that the government should support the farmers by providing them adequate infrastructure.
A potato farmer Sukhmander Singh says, “Big farmers don’t face loss as they afford to keep their produce in the cold storage facility, but small farmers have to sell it at a low cost in absence of cold storage facility.”
