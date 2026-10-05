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Home / Punjab / Small hive beetle brings down honey yield by 20-40% in Punjab

Small hive beetle brings down honey yield by 20-40% in Punjab

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:59 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Small hive beetle infestations have emerged as a major concern for honey producers in Punjab, with beekeepers reporting yield losses of nearly 20 to 40 per cent. The pest attack has compounded their problems amid falling honey prices and shrinking export opportunities following higher tariffs imposed by the US.

Beekeepers said the invasive pest was destroying colonies despite efforts such as regular box cleaning and expert training. The infestation is affecting both the quantity and quality of honey produced.

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Amritsar-based apiarist Karminder Singh Bhullar, who manages 1,200 hives, said he had lost 450 boxes this season, with production plunging from 1,600 buckets to just 260.

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Similarly, Gurinder Singh from Ludhiana district said 150 of his 500 boxes were destroyed following a small hive beetle infestation. “I am experiencing almost a 30 per cent drop in output. To recover costs, we need to raise retail prices by 30 to 50 per cent,” another beekeeper said.

Dr Amit Chaudhary, Senior Entomologist at Punjab Agricultural University, said the pest had caused significant losses to apiarists.

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Beekeepers are also concerned about adulteration. They alleged that rice and corn syrup, now manufactured in India, were being mixed with honey to replicate its sweetness and texture. Dry pollen was also allegedly being added to adulterated honey to give it a more natural appearance.

Simranjeet Singh of the Progressive Beekeepers Association, Punjab, said such practices were hurting genuine producers and eroding consumer trust while making it difficult for authentic honey to compete with substandard products.

He said beekeeping should not remain limited to honey production, adding that beeswax, bee pollen, propolis and royal jelly could provide additional opportunities in health supplements, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Punjab is the country’s third-largest honey-producing state, producing around 21,100 tonnes annually, or 14.07 per cent of India’s total output of 1.5 lakh tonnes. The state has around 5,000–5,500 beekeepers managing nearly six lakh bee colonies.

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