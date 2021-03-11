Fazilka: Smart school sans boundary wall, amenities

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, August 9

Parents and students staged a protest on the premises of Government Smart Primary School in the border village of Nawan Salemshah to protest lack of facilities in the school. They also locked classrooms of the school.

Sources said constructed in 2015, the primary school was the first smart school of the village but its boundary wall had not yet been constructed.

The villagers alleged that repeated requests to the authorities concerned regarding providing necessary infrastructure in the school fell on deaf ears.

School managing committee chairman Gurdeep Singh, panchayat members Joginder Singh and Rattan Singh demanded that the boundary wall of the school be constructed soon, the number of classrooms be increased to three to accommodate more students, a playground, a kitchen shed, a park and a proper road leading to the school.

The parents alleged that several thefts were reported in the school in the past in the absence of a boundary wall.

District Education Officer (Primary) Sukhvir Singh Bal said the demands were more or less relating to construction activities. He said Primary Block Education Officer Sukhwinder Kaur talked to the parents and assured them of bringing the issues into the notice of the authorities concerned.

