SMO issues order on 'directions' from MLA's nephew, Jagseer refutes charge

Vishav Bharti and Sukhmeet Bhasin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Bathinda, Feb 5

There seems to be no end to the controversies being courted by Aam Aadmi Party leaders. A self-proclaimed nephew of an MLA has been allegedly issuing orders over the functioning of the Health Department.

In this regard, “Office Orders” of Dr Sandeep Singla, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Nathana, have gone viral. In the written document, Singla said according to the orders received on phone from the nephew of Bhucho MLA Jagseer Singh, two health workers have been deployed at a rural tournament being organised at Lehra Bega.

The order was reportedly issued on February 1, following which Multipurpose Health Workers Surjit Singh Sema and Harmandeep Singh were sent on duty at the tournament from February 2 to February 5.

The order went viral on social media platforms with the ruling party drawing flak for how even the MLA’s nephew had become an unconstitutional authority. Attacking the AAP government, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema today posted the letter’s photo on his Twitter account.

The issue was discussed today in the meeting chaired by the Director, Health Services (DHS), and Mission Director, National Health Mission Dr Ranjit Singh Ghotra. Sources revealed that the DHS expressed his annoyance over the weird orders issued by the Nathana SMO.

Dr Ghotra confirmed that he had asked all the civil surgeons to avoid issuing such orders in future. “Instead of following instructions from any unconstitutional authority, the actions of health officials should be dictated by public interest,” he said.

Following the controversy, Bathinda Civil Surgeon Dr Tejwant Singh Dhillon has sought explanation from the SMO regarding the orders. “We have sought a reply from the Nathana SMO, asking him to explain why he wrote such a letter,” he said. Nathana SMO Dr Sandeep Singla’s phone was switched off.

Refuting the charge against him, Bhucho MLA Jagseer Singh said he did not have a brother, hence no nephew. “I have no clue why the Health Department issued such order,” he said.

