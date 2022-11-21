Smuggler arrested

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: The Mohali Special Task Force on Sunday carried out a raid at Awwa Basti locality in the city and arrested a drug smuggler and seized 270-gram heroin from his possession. The suspect, Sanjeev, alias Sanju, of Mamdot, has been booked under NDPS Act at the SAS Nagar police station. OC

300-gm heroin seized

Sangrur: The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a woman and seized 300-gm heroin from her possession. The police have registered a case and started further investigation. “Our team has arrested Soni Kaur and seized 300-gm heroin from her. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered,” said DSP (STF) Sarbjeet Singh. TNS

Gurdaspur DC’s car attached

Gurdaspur: A local court has attached the official car of Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq in a case related to the salary of a woman employee of the Education Department. The DC has written to the Principal Secretary (Education) to intervene in the matter. TNS

Swachh Vidyalaya award

Muktsar: The Government Senior Secondary School at Pakki Tibbi village has bagged the national Swachh Vidyalaya award. Anupama Dhuria, school principal, said that the staff had worked hard for it. She said a number of philanthropists and NRIs had helped them in giving a beautiful look to the school in the past six years. Union Minister of State Subhas Sarkar on Saturday conferred the award to the school principal in Delhi.

#Ferozepur #Mohali