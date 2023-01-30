Smuggler carrying 5-kg heroin, Rs 12.15 lakh cash arrested in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police have arrested a drug peddler identified as Rashpal Singh, alias Pala, of Kakkar village.

The police seized 5-kg heroin, along with Rs 12.15 lakh drug money from his possession. He was allegedly part of a cross-border smuggling network. According to investigation, the contraband was received with the help of drones.

The DGP, Gaurav Yadav, said following reliable inputs, the Amritsar CI carried out a special operation near Thattha village in Lopoke. They intercepted Rashpal, who was going to deliver the drug consignment to someone and had already received the payment for the same.

The AIG, CI, Amritsar, Amarjit Singh Bajwa, said, “Rashpal is a notorious drug smuggler. Further investigation is on to find out the receiver of the consignment and the person who paid him for drug.”

A case has been registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act at the SSOC police station in this connection.

A month ago, the Punjab Police had busted a trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of two of its members.

The police had recovered 10 packets of heroin from their possession at Thaman village in Gurdaspur district.

