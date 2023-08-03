Amritsar: Smuggler fires at cops, held with 1-kg heroin

Amritsar, August 2
A ‘smuggler’ shot at a police team at Sukhewal village today where they had laid a naka.
He was chased and arrested. The police seized 1kg heroin and a China-made pistol from his possession.
The alleged smuggler was identified as Gurlal Singh of Dhanoye Khurd village. A case has been registered against him.
Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar Rural, said they got an input that Gurlal was coming from Tarn Taran and a naka was set up at Sukhewal village. The accused fired at the police and fled towards Amritsar. “The team arrested him near Manawala. A pistol, five rounds and one-kg heroin were recovered from him,” the SSP said. A case under Sections 307, 353, 186, IPC and 25(2) 54, 59 under the Arms Act and 21, 61, 85 under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
