Smuggler having links to Pak held with MP-9 rifle, seven pistols

A joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) led to the arrest of a suspected Pakistan-linked arms smuggler in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.

Advertisement

An MP-9 rifle, seven foreign-made pistols, 89 live cartridges, magazines

Advertisement

and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surinder Lamba identified the accused as Manjit Singh, a resident of Wan Tara Singh village.

The SSP said preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused was in contact with Pakistani smugglers and allegedly procured illegal weapons from across the border through drones before supplying them to criminal networks in various districts of Punjab.

Advertisement

According to the investigation, the consignment had allegedly been smuggled from Pakistan using drones and was intended to be supplied to gangsters for use in targeted killings. A case has been registered at Khalra plice station under Sections 25, 25(6), 25(7), 25(8), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.The accused was produced before a court to seek police remand.