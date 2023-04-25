Smuggler held with 1kg of heroin in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, April 25
A man was arrested with 1 kg of heroin in his possession near Mahilpur here, police said on Tuesday.
The man, identified as Sokha, was intercepted during a special checking at Harbans gate in Mahilpur here on Monday night, they said. Fifty injections filled with narcotics and 25 syringes were found in his possession, they said.
Sokha was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police added.
