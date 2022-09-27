Smugglers held in Punjab with Rs 5-cr heroin

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 26

The police claimed to have seized 1-kg heroin and over Rs 52 lakh from drug smugglers in Jalalabad subdivision of the district.

The police said they had booked Gurnam Singh of the Mamdot area in Ferozepur district, Raj Singh and Gurwinder Singh of Jalalabad subdivision under Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act on September 22.

The police said they had links in Pakistan and had on September 21 bought a consignment of heroin from there, which was to be sold in Jalalabad and villages.

On a tip-off, a naka was laid by the police, which nabbed Gurnam with the alleged drug money of Rs 52.74 lakh.

On the basis of Gurnam’s statement, Gurdeep Singh, alias Sandeep, and his wife, Mamta Rani, have been arrested. The police seized 1-kg heroin, worth about Rs 5 crore in the international market, from them.

#fazilka #Ferozepur #Pakistan