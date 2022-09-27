Smugglers held in Punjab with Rs 5-cr heroin

Fazilka, September 26
The police claimed to have seized 1-kg heroin and over Rs 52 lakh from drug smugglers in Jalalabad subdivision of the district.
The police said they had booked Gurnam Singh of the Mamdot area in Ferozepur district, Raj Singh and Gurwinder Singh of Jalalabad subdivision under Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act on September 22.
The police said they had links in Pakistan and had on September 21 bought a consignment of heroin from there, which was to be sold in Jalalabad and villages.
On a tip-off, a naka was laid by the police, which nabbed Gurnam with the alleged drug money of Rs 52.74 lakh.
On the basis of Gurnam’s statement, Gurdeep Singh, alias Sandeep, and his wife, Mamta Rani, have been arrested. The police seized 1-kg heroin, worth about Rs 5 crore in the international market, from them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...
PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's funeral
Meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo