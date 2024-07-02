Smugglers’ police remand extended

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 1

Two members of an opium smugglers syndicate, who were held by Khuian Sarwar police last week with 66 kg opium brought from Jharkhand, were remanded again in police custody by a court for seven days.

The police had presented Sukhyad Singh Yad of Dalmir Khera village in Abohar and Jagraj Singh of Bhama Singh Wala in Ferozepur in a court here.

