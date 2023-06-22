Smuggling, hawala racket busted, singer Gora held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

The Punjab Police have busted a cross-border smuggling module backed by Pakistan’s ISI with the arrest of its two operatives from Mohali, said State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) AIG Mohali Ashwani Kapur. Police teams have also seized two .30 bore pistols along with 10 cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, alias Armaan Chauhan, a resident of Kot Ise Khan village in Moga, and Rohit Singh of Sriganganagar in Rajasthan. Both the arrested persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

They were also wanted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a commercial quantity drug smuggling case registered in Rajasthan.

Gora, who is a model and singer by profession, allegedly played a crucial role in facilitating the movement of hawala money — an illegal and clandestine method of transferring funds — which enabled the financing of the cross-border smuggling activities.

Rohit used to provide location coordinates to Pakistan entities along the Rajasthan and Punjab borders and facilitated the retrieval of heroin consignments via drones.

According to sources, the duo used to supply heroin in large quantities. Their hawala transactions are allegedly in the range of Rs 25-30 lakh. The police said Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora was a “small-time singer”. Earlier, they used to stay in a housing society in Mohali, infamous for being a den of all anti-social activities.