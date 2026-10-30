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Home / Punjab / Snapchat romance turns sour, Five held over abduction bid in Jaito

Snapchat romance turns sour, Five held over abduction bid in Jaito

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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A virtual friendship which began on Snapchat turned sour, leading to an alleged kidnapping attempt in Jaito town of Faridkot district on Wednesday evening, when shopkeepers caught five men accused of trying to abduct a businessman. According to the police, the men were allegedly hired by the businessman’s former girlfriend to carry out the kidnapping. The woman purportedly planned the operation with an accomplice following a relationship dispute, with the alleged payment mentioned as Rs 10 lakh.

According to the complaint, Arshdeep Singh met Sukhwinder Kaur on Snapchat around two years ago. Kaur, from Yamunanagar in Haryana, currently lives in Zirakpur. Arshdeep told the police that he ended the relationship in May after discovering that she was allegedly involved with other people. He further alleged that she demanded Rs 10 lakh and threatened him when he refused to pay.

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The alleged abduction attempt took place when five men arrived on two motorcycles at the shop where Arshdeep stood. They allegedly manhandled him and tried to force him onto a motorcycle. His cry for help alerted nearby shopkeepers and residents, who surrounded and caught the suspects before handing them over to the police.

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During preliminary questioning, the suspects told locals that Kaur had hired them for Rs 5 lakh to carry out the abduction, according to the complaint.

The arrested men have been identified as Aryan, Pankaj and Aneesh, residents of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, and Robin and Vineet, residents of Chandigarh.

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The police have registered a case against the five men and Kaur. Further investigation is underway to establish the alleged roles of all accused, including the woman’s accomplice, said Narinder Singh, SP (Investigation).

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