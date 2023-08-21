Amritsar: Snatching suspect dies by suicide in police lock-up

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 20

Gagandeep Singh (27), the alleged snatcher who, along with his accomplice, was arrested by the police two days ago, reportedly committed suicide in the Beas police station’s lock-up on Sunday. The police confiscated 53 mobiles from them.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the police station. He committed suicide by hanging in the police lock-up’s bathroom.

A magisterial probe was conducted by Judicial Magistrate, Baba Bakala, Vikramjit Singh. According to information, Vikramjit Singh analysed the footages of CCTV cameras in the police station and interacted with senior police officials.

A senior police official said the incident occurred between 5.30 am and 6 am. He said the CCTV footages revealed that Gagandeep woke up around 5.30 am and took a stroll in the lock-up for some time. Later, he went to the bathroom and did not return. When the constable did not find him in the lock-up, he called his accomplice Satnam Singh alias Sattu of Dolenangal village who was sleeping in the lock-up. They later found him hanging in the bathroom with the trouser string which was tied with a water pipe on the wall.

After post-mortem, his body was handed over to the family. He was the adopted son of his parents. He had a couple of cases under the NDPS Act against him, said DSP, Baba Bakala, Sukhwinder Singh. He said Gagandeep and Satnam Singh were arrested by the police on Friday. The duo was on police remand and was to produce before duty magistrate today.