Social media friend killed 40-yr-old woman: Punjab Police

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 2

With the arrest of two persons, the police claimed to have solved the mystery behind the murder of a 40-year-old woman, Gurdeep Kaur, whose body was recovered from the Bhakra canal.

SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said the Khamano police on the statement of the victim’s daughter Sumel Kaur, an FIR was registered into the murder. She said as the accused had taken away the mobile phone of the deceased, there were no clues about her links.

Using cyber technology, the police came to know that she was in touch with a youth on Instagram. The police recovered the data and succeeded in nabbing the main accused, Varinder Singh (24) . Gurdeep had developed friendship with Varinder of Badesha Kalan village. She said on August 27, Varinder along with his cousin Gurwinder Singh called the deceased for a meeting at Ranwan village.

When the deceased reached there in her car, Varinder sat with her and told her to drive to a deserted place. His cousin followed them. When she was returning, Varinder and his cousin attacked her with a baseball bat, removed her gold chain, ear rings and mobile phone and threw her body in the Bhakra canal.

Earlier, Sumel Kaur had filed complaint that the photos of the body of her mother had gone viral on social media, said the SSP. At that time, the body was lying in Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

The SSP said after the complaint, the Khamano police brought the body and kept it in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Punjab Police