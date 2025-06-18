Social media influencer’s murder: Asphyxiation confirmed, rape not ruled out

The post-mortem report of slain social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, leaves several questions unanswered.

Though the report, accessed by The Tribune, does not mention rape, Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said, “The body was in such a decomposed state that it was difficult to determine whether she had been sexually assaulted.”

The report, prepared by a panel of three doctors, concludes: “The cause of death in this case, in our opinion, is asphyxia due to strangulation.” The viscera report is awaited. Samples have been sent for histopathological examination to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

A government doctor, however, said, “The findings in the post-mortem report are not sufficient to prove that the deceased was not raped. The histopathological report will confirm that.”

Incidentally, the post-mortem report also mentions “marked congestion over external genitalia along with congestion over the inner side of the upper part of thighs”, an observation that will be investigated further after more reports are received.

Content creator calls it quits

Amritsar: Amritsar-based social media influencer Deepika Luthra, who received death threats from Amritpal Singh Mehron and Babbar Khalsa International, has deleted her Instagram and other social media accounts. Amritsar-based social media influencer with 2.3 lakh followers, Deepika was given two armed security men by the Police Commissionerate after she approached them, citing threat to life. The development comes after Deepika claimed that the Babbar Khalsa International had also threatened her via email. On her complaint, the police registered a case against Amritpal Mehron at the spolice station. Ramandeep Singh, who had threatened to kill Deepika Luthra, was arrested by the police from Patiala.