DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Social media influencer’s murder: Asphyxiation confirmed, rape not ruled out

Social media influencer’s murder: Asphyxiation confirmed, rape not ruled out

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 02:00 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kanchan Kumari
Advertisement

The post-mortem report of slain social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, leaves several questions unanswered.

Advertisement

Though the report, accessed by The Tribune, does not mention rape, Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said, “The body was in such a decomposed state that it was difficult to determine whether she had been sexually assaulted.”

The report, prepared by a panel of three doctors, concludes: “The cause of death in this case, in our opinion, is asphyxia due to strangulation.” The viscera report is awaited. Samples have been sent for histopathological examination to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

Advertisement

A government doctor, however, said, “The findings in the post-mortem report are not sufficient to prove that the deceased was not raped. The histopathological report will confirm that.”

Incidentally, the post-mortem report also mentions “marked congestion over external genitalia along with congestion over the inner side of the upper part of thighs”, an observation that will be investigated further after more reports are received.

Advertisement

Content creator calls it quits

Amritsar: Amritsar-based social media influencer Deepika Luthra, who received death threats from Amritpal Singh Mehron and Babbar Khalsa International, has deleted her Instagram and other social media accounts. Amritsar-based social media influencer with 2.3 lakh followers, Deepika was given two armed security men by the Police Commissionerate after she approached them, citing threat to life. The development comes after Deepika claimed that the Babbar Khalsa International had also threatened her via email. On her complaint, the police registered a case against Amritpal Mehron at the spolice station. Ramandeep Singh, who had threatened to kill Deepika Luthra, was arrested by the police from Patiala.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts