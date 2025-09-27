Some reprieve, only one farm fire in 24 hrs in state

After stringent action by the authorities against farmers indulging in stubble burning, farm fires have witnessed a decline with only one case reported from across the state on Friday.

From September 15 to 26, the satellite observing farm fires captured 80 incidents of active fire across the state.

Ninety-eight incidents of stubble burning were reported during the corresponding period last year.

At 43 sites, crop burning was verified physically. An environmental compensation of Rs 1,95,000 has been imposed in 41 cases and Rs 1,65,000 has been recovered. Forty-one FIRs under Section 223 of the BNS have been registered against farmers for disobeying the order and indulging in stubble burning. However, the police action has not gone down well with the farmer unions. The SKM has announced a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday to decide the next course of action.