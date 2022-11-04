Some respite, dip in Malerkotla farm fires

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Malerkotla, November 3

Amid rising stubble burning cases across state, Malerkotla district has recorded lesser incidents in comparison to last year.

According to the figures of last year, the district had reported 1,383 cases of stubble-burning after 100 per cent paddy had been harvested.

This season so far, only 56 per cent has been has been harvested and as per satellite data, the district has recorded only 304 farm fires.

Target to bring down cases to 50% Farmers, field staff and senior officials are working together to manage stubble. We have set a target to bring down stubble-burning cases by 50 per cent this year. —Sanyam Agarwal, Malerkotla DC

The official figures revealed that the district has recorded a 30 per cent decline in stubble-burning cases from last year.

“This season so far, Malerkotla district has recorded a decline of 30 per cent in stubble-burning cases. Farmers, field staff of the administration and senior officials are working together to manage stubble in the district. We have set a target to bring down stubble-burning cases by 50 per cent this year,” Sanyam Agarwal, Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner (DC), said.

The Malerkotla administration has succeeded in getting resolutions passed against stubble-burning from 154 panchayats.

Gurmeet Singh, former sarpanch of Burj village, said many farmers shunned stubble-burning this year after getting required machines from the Punjab Government.

“Many farmers understand that they must contribute to protect the environment. They have started managing stubble without burning it and are using required machinery of their neighbours,” he said.