Songs, poetry take centre stage at BJP’s anti-drug campaign in Punjab

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Jalandhar on September 30, BJP leaders are not just meeting drug-affected families and delivering speeches, but are also singing songs and reciting poetry to highlight the “drug menace” and reach out to as many people as possible during the party’s “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra”.

Delhi BJP MP and actor-singer Manoj Tiwari recently sang a few lines during a rally as part of the campaign. “Ek bar milke hunkaar dijiye, is pyare Punjab ko bacha lijiye. Nashe mein phansa jo bachcha, kisne phansaya tha? Pakde gaye kyu nahi, jinhone ye nasha pahunchaya tha. Ye nasha mukt Punjab ka ye Modi ka supna sakaar kijiye, apne pyare Punjab ko bacha lijiye,” Tiwari sang at one such public rally.

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Similarly, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney recited Punjabi poetry at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda on Monday. “Mere kirti veer Punjabia, teri dhann kamayi, tusi hath na adde sohneyo, na dhaun jhukayi. Oh moh mamta diya moorta, Rabb vargiya maava, aaj zakhmi hoye Punjab nu koi karo duavaan. Aaj kooke anakh Punjab di. Koi karo duavaan,” Sahney said in his verses.

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Will call Army to dismantle drug networks: Manpreet

BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal on Wednesday vowed to curb the supply of drugs in the state, saying the party would even call in the Army if required to deal with those involved in the drug trade.

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BJP worker killed, five injured in road mishap

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker was killed and five others were injured when the car by which they were travelling collided with a truck on the Sirsa-Mansa road in Mansa district on Wednesday afternoon.

They were returning to Mansa from Jhunir after participating in the BJP’s “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra”. The deceased has been identified as Arshdeep Singh (26) of Ramdittewala village . The BJP cancelled the yatra in Mansa district for the day, said yatra coordinator Dyal Singh Sodhi.