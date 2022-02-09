Sonu Sood rescues 19-year-old accident victim in Punjab's Moga

Mumbai, February 9
Film actor Sonu Sood saved the life of a 19-year-old youth after the latter was involved in a serious road accident on Monday in Moga, Punjab. The accident took place at a flyover Sonu was passing through.
The actor, upon seeing the state of the crashed car, stepped out and rescued the youth, who was in an unconscious condition. What made the matter tricky was that the car had a central lock. Hence, it took some time to get the victim out of the car but soon he was rushed to the nearest hospital.
Every Life Counts ??@SonuSood pic.twitter.com/veu5M6fcqU— Sood Charity Foundation (@SoodFoundation) February 9, 2022
The youth received timely medical treatment at the hospital and is now doing fine. Earlier too, Sonu worked to help the country fight Covid during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. IANS
