Punjab to use jammers at all recruitment centres

Patiala, December 13
The government has decided to use jammers in centres for all recruitment examinations to be conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the Subordinate Service selection board (SSSB) and third party recruiting agencies.
The decision comes after much hullabaloo took place in October over the alleged cheating during the exam for the recruitment of naib tehsildars. There were allegations of misuse of electronic devices, including GSM devices and mobile phones, during the exam and a number of candidates have been arrested in the case.
The decision to install jammers was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to review the status of recruitment for the posts lying vacant.
The PPSC will expedite the process of recruitment of 418 veterinary officers and issue letters for appointment before December 31.
The meeting took stock of the recruitment process to fill various posts in the Departments of Health, School Education, Power, Technical Education, Finance, Rural Development, Excise and others.
