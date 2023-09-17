Soon, no bank guarantees; single window for industry incentives

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 16

No bank guarantees for industries, single window for incentives, title deed discount for industrial plots, rationalisation of water charges and time-bound approval to building plans.

These and some more incentives are in the offing for industrialists in the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed top officials of the departments concerned to work out the modalities for issuing the notifications.

Flanked by his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Mann made these announcements at the Sarkar Sanatkar Milni (government-industrialists’ meet) held in Ludhiana on Friday.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who took up policy issues concerning the industry before the CM, told The Tribune, here on Saturday that the CM discussed all the demands and issues in detail and agreed to fulfill them shortly.

Seeking a single window for incentives, Arora demanded that the delay in disbursement should be adjusted against stamp duty, house tax, external development charges and groundwater charges.

Mann said the Industries Department would soon launch an online portal to speed up disbursals of incentives. “As regards adjustment of fiscal incentives against various charges to be paid by the investor to other agencies, the practical feasibility will be examined in consultation with the concerned agencies and the Finance Department,” the CM said.

Urging approval of building plans and factory maps within 15 days, the Rajya Sabha MP sought the acceptance of self-attested documents from authorised architects as deemed approvals.

“We are already working towards this regime and will clinch this issue within a month,” the CM said, while announcing uniform building bylaws and rules by all departments concerned to be applicable in the new and old cases.

He agreed that the basic essence in any building bylaws and rules should be to take care of health, environment and safety issues.