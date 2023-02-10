Soon, women to get Rs 1,000 per month in Punjab

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, February 9
The AAP government in Punjab will fulfil its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women, over 18 years of age, in the coming financial year. The state Finance Department has already started the spadework for the roll out of the scheme.
The ruling party in the state had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to all women in the run-up to the Assembly polls held last year. Considering the “precarious fiscal health” of the state government, the roll-out of the scheme was delayed. But with the General Elections due next year, the ruling party is now in a hurry to implement the scheme.
“The scheme will not be a part of the Budget proposals to be announced in early March. The government will be announcing this later,” confirmed state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema.
Sources in the state government said with the revenue dipping, post stopping of the GST compensation last year, the government was mulling implementation of this scheme for women in a phased manner. The sources said the scheme would be rolled out in a small cluster of districts first.
Also, it is unlikely that all women would be included in the scheme. A criteria for eligible women beneficiaries in the scheme would be fixed.
“Interestingly, there are 1.02 crore women over 18 years of age in the state. If all the women are to be included, the monthly expenditure will be over Rs 1,000 crore for giving an income support to all women,” a senior government functionarysaid. “We are discussing about giving support only to those vulnerable women, who need it,” he said.
“So far, we are able to meet the requirement for the payment of power subsidy. Only the unpaid subsidy of the previous government is pending for the release. But the AAP government is committed to fulfil promises and guarantees made to the people and ways to implement these are being discussed,” said Cheema.
All may not get financial support
We are mulling over excluding women who are gainfully employed, pay income tax and own property in their name from availing this support money. — Senior govt functionary
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...