Soon, women to get Rs 1,000 per month in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 9

The AAP government in Punjab will fulfil its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women, over 18 years of age, in the coming financial year. The state Finance Department has already started the spadework for the roll out of the scheme.

The ruling party in the state had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to all women in the run-up to the Assembly polls held last year. Considering the “precarious fiscal health” of the state government, the roll-out of the scheme was delayed. But with the General Elections due next year, the ruling party is now in a hurry to implement the scheme.

“The scheme will not be a part of the Budget proposals to be announced in early March. The government will be announcing this later,” confirmed state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema.

Sources in the state government said with the revenue dipping, post stopping of the GST compensation last year, the government was mulling implementation of this scheme for women in a phased manner. The sources said the scheme would be rolled out in a small cluster of districts first.

Also, it is unlikely that all women would be included in the scheme. A criteria for eligible women beneficiaries in the scheme would be fixed.

“Interestingly, there are 1.02 crore women over 18 years of age in the state. If all the women are to be included, the monthly expenditure will be over Rs 1,000 crore for giving an income support to all women,” a senior government functionarysaid. “We are discussing about giving support only to those vulnerable women, who need it,” he said.

“So far, we are able to meet the requirement for the payment of power subsidy. Only the unpaid subsidy of the previous government is pending for the release. But the AAP government is committed to fulfil promises and guarantees made to the people and ways to implement these are being discussed,” said Cheema.